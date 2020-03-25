Diljit hilariously requests people to stop posting workout videos amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: It seems singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of seeing people's workout videos and pictures amid coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram account and posted a picture in which we can see him holding a placard that reads, "stop posting your home workouts."
Taking a hilarious dig, Diljit also asked people to "khao piyo aish karo mitro ( eat, drink and have fun)".
"Workout kisey nu dikhayeo na...te nede kise de jayio na ( Don't show your workout to others and don't go close to someone)," he added.
Agreeing to him, actor Ravi Dubey commented: "sahi baat."
Actor Karan Tacker wrote: "haha legit."
On the work front, Diljit, who was last seen in "Good Newwz", will be next seen in "Jodi".
(Source: IANS)
