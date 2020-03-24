RadioandMusic
News |  24 Mar 2020 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

Witness The Evergreen Musical Love Story As &flix Airs 'Beauty And The Beast'

MUMBAI: An evergreen Disney classic brings everything you love from the original which truly justifies ‘Beauty Lies Within’. Witness the beautiful tale of two lovers who meet in an unusual way as &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to air ‘Beauty And The Beast' this Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1 PM and 9 PM.  Available as part of Zee Prime English Pack, the movie truly embraces the thought of loving someone truly regardless their traits. Directed by Oscar-winner Bill Condon, the story revolves around a handsome prince Dan Steven who has been cursed and turned into a beast by an enchantress. Belle (Emma Watson) is set on a voyage to find imprisoned father, Maurice (Kevin Kline) and takes his place at the prison. Belle oversees his fury coat and befriends him for his genuine heart. Gradually falling in love, Belle must confess before the last petal falls and must find a way to break the curse. Will Belle be able to prove her love for the beast to the villagers and urge to enchantress to break his curse?

#LeapForth with some drama and romance as &flix airs a day special for the movie ‘Beauty And The Beast', this Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1 PM and 9 PM

