News |  24 Mar 2020 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

Tony Kakkar's 'Goa Beach' is No.1 on Gaana

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s “Goa Beach” is trending in No. 1 in Gaana. “Goa Beach” is the latest song of the siblings featuring singer Aditya Narayan and model Kat Kristian. 

Music, Lyrics is also given by Tony Kakkar. The song has reached more than 106 million views in You Tube. To know more

Watch here:

Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar Goa Beach Aditya Narayan Kat Kristian
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2020

Experience the grandeur of Bollywood and Music at the 12th Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Mirchi Music Awards, the annual awards presented by Radio Mirchi to honour both the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi music industry of India, has always been a huge spectacle that movie and music buffs look forward to on Zee TV!

read more
News | 19 Mar 2020

Song Kalla Sohna Nai by Neha Kakkar ft Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana out now

Mumbai: Popular contestants who are known for their mind boggling chemistry as a couple  Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have aced themselves as a couple in the track.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Neha Kakkar shows her angry side, slaps a man

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, one of the most followed on social media in India. The cute face with a mind-blowing talent has won the hearts of many people, but with all that Neha has also showed on screen her emotional side and shedding tears.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2020

Neha Kakkar on acting: Should be sure that the film is hit

MUMBAI: She is popular for her foot-tapping numbers like "Garmi", "O saki saki", "Dilbar", "Ek toh kum zindagani" and "Aankh marey", singer Neha Kakkar says she would only try her hands into acting only when she is "absolutely" sure that the film she would be starring in will become a "big hit".

read more
News | 12 Mar 2020

Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's new song "Baarish" retains its #1 trending position on youtube

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma released their new song "Baarish" on the occasion of Holi. In less than 48 hours the song has already crossed 8 million views & enjoying number 1 position on youtube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM radio falls into crisis and needs government support

MUMBAI: Due to COVID-19 there has been a serious slowdown in industries and in such cases like airead more

News
Pioneering the Indie music resurgence-Naushad Khan, Indie Music label

MUMBAI: As the independent music space gains further steam in India each passing year, more and mread more

News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Papa CJ And Others Ensured The Show Did Go On At EEMA's First Ever #StayAtHomeConcert

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the live events and experiential marketing industry in an unprecedented way, foretelling a severe...read more

2
The Big Freeze - We are all in this together - To do whatever it takes

MUMBAI: Our Industry has been subject to a period of prolonged frustration, as we have been drip fed the government’s economic provisions for...read more

3
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill's music video gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are back to woo their fans again. This time, they feature together in the...read more

4
Seeking Atlantis - Beluga (EP)

MUMBAI: Entertainment agency, Misfits Inc. debuted as a label in 2020 by launching the debut project of the electronica duo, Beluga.Electronica duo...read more

5
International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) to promote safety & engagement while people are house-bound #IIFAHumSabSaathHain

MUMBAI: The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is innovatively urging its fans to stay at home and...read more

