RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2020 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Papa CJ And Others Ensured The Show Did Go On At EEMA's First Ever #StayAtHomeConcert

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the live events and experiential marketing industry in an unprecedented way, foretelling a severe threat to the $ 1 trillion dollar global events industry.

On March 22, the events and entertainment industry came together under the umbrella of EEMA (Event and Entertainment Association of India) to present one of India’s biggest online concerts that the country has ever witnessed, and to pay tribute to those working on the frontline in the battle to contain Covid 19!

50 artists across the length and breadth of India came together on social media platforms to urge the nation to stay at home during an online #StayAtHomeConcert, over Facebook and , Instagram to mark the Prime Minister’s call for a voluntary #Janatacurfew. Leading artists like Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sukhbir, Meet Brothers, Amit Tandon, PapaCJ , Sonam Kalra,  and many more performed during this 9 hour concert which began at 2 PM and concluded with an online version of Sunburn.

Sanjoy Roy, President-EEMA said, “The entertainment industry is going through one of the worst crises ever faced in recent times. With projected losses of over 10,000 crores, which will affect 80% of MSME’s and may result on 40% of job losses, we are reaching out to the Government to help this sector and will continue to work collectively in the fight against the spread of Covid 19.”

According to Vipul Pandhi, Vice President North – EEMA, “We believe that in these challenging times for the nation, if we can come together and do what we are best at and make citizens aware of their duty to each other and to society it will be our contribution to the government and the country.”

Celebrities that participated in the concert showed their enthusiasm, singer Mohit Chauhan commented, “It was amazing to perform online and help in the fight against corona virus.”

Sonam Kalra showed her support saying, “It’s a wonderful initiative to bring light, joy and healing to people in this situation of darkness, uncertainly and isolation. It is also a great way of building a community through music and providing an opportunity to artists to continue to perform.”

EEMA Plans to organize a series of such online concerts in the coming days beginning Wednesday 25th March from 5pm onwards to help the nation stay indoors while ensuring social distancing and supporting India’s medical workers in their fight against Covid 19.

The association has requested the Government of India to provide relief to the events and entertainment sector by ensuring that all tax refunds due are made at the earliest.

- Central and State Governments should clear their outstanding’s payments from all contracts for the sector

- MSME’s should be provided credit on accessible terms including to loss making companies with work orders in place

- Moratorium of payback on loans and interest for a period of 9-12 months.

- Reduction of GST on entertainment and cultural events to 12%

Tags
Sonu Nigam Kailash Kher EEMA Papa CJ #StayAtHomeConcert
Related news
News | 23 Mar 2020

COVID-19: Sonu Nigam won't return from Dubai until things get normal

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Dalip Tahil sings for spiritual album with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has lent his voice in a spiritual album titled "Guru Naam". The album also features the voices of singers like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar among others.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

Sonu Nigam said that the Industry recognised his talent after the evergreen song from Subhash Ghai''s Pardes "YEH DIL DEEWANA"

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently visited Subhash Ghai's International Film School and revealed a secret while interacting with the students of that school....he said that before he sang the song from ‘Pardes’, producers only branded him as a singer with the talent to sing in the Mohammad Rafi style.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Sonu Nigam, Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on collaborative single 'Fire In The Sky’

MUMBAI: Legendary Sonu Nigam and actress / singer Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on their collaborative single “Fire In The Sky”. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon wants to sing for Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Kumar Sanu has belted out numerous superhits in the nineties and the 2000s for actors ranging from Amitabh Bachchan and the Khan Triumvirate to top stars of the era including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Govinda.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM radio falls into crisis and needs government support

MUMBAI: Due to COVID-19 there has been a serious slowdown in industries and in such cases like airead more

News
Pioneering the Indie music resurgence-Naushad Khan, Indie Music label

MUMBAI: As the independent music space gains further steam in India each passing year, more and mread more

News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Big Freeze - We are all in this together - To do whatever it takes

MUMBAI: Our Industry has been subject to a period of prolonged frustration, as we have been drip fed the government’s economic provisions for...read more

2
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill's music video gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are back to woo their fans again. This time, they feature together in the...read more

3
Seeking Atlantis - Beluga (EP)

MUMBAI: Entertainment agency, Misfits Inc. debuted as a label in 2020 by launching the debut project of the electronica duo, Beluga.Electronica duo...read more

4
International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) to promote safety & engagement while people are house-bound #IIFAHumSabSaathHain

MUMBAI: The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is innovatively urging its fans to stay at home and...read more

5
Elton John relishes quality time with husband

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John says he is relishing quality time with husband David Furnish and their sons amid the coronavirus crisis.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group