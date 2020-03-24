Seeking Atlantis - Beluga (EP)

MUMBAI: Entertainment agency, Misfits Inc. debuted as a label in 2020 by launching the debut project of the electronica duo, Beluga.
Electronica duo Beluga, have just released their first track “Wasabi” and are prepping their debut EP Seeking Atlantis for a March 29th launch. Producer Joywyn Daniel says with a laugh, “Ambient music is definitely more popular with introverts who refuse to get out of their bedrooms, balconies and terraces, or maybe that’s just us.”
Their debut EP, Seeking Atlantis will hit the ground running on 29th March on all platforms. The essence of the EP is about an individual being beaconed to Atlantis.
Formed by Daniel and producer-guitarist Harshad Shetty in 2016, Beluga has worked tirelessly on the EP Seeking Atlantis and finally believes it is ready for the world. Unlike all the other tracks on the EP, Coral’s Call was their quickest creation. Daniel says, “I don’t think we’ve ever nailed down a song as fast as we did this one particularly. Albeit, it is complicated as a song with the various layers to it but it just clicked right away!”
Centered around percussive melodies, light headed synths & ambient soundscapes, the duo introduces a refreshing take with their EP.
In future plans, the duo has a bunch of collaborations coming up as well.
