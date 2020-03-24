RadioandMusic
I want to collaborate with Emiway: Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Famous Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu recently revealed that he would like to try a new music genre and i.e Hip-Hop.

“I  want to collaborate with Emiway Bantai from the hop hop field and if we associate  I definitely would want him to compose the music as he is good at it,” added Sandhu.

He recently released a new song Jee Karr Da, composed by Akull and lyrics written by Mellow D.  On asking Sandhu about his collaboration with these artists he added, “I was a nice experience working with them and I wanted to work with Akull and Mellow D. They have done good work. In terms of the song, track Jee Karr Da This has a very chill vibe. With electronic music infused in it we have used flute and sitar.”

Check the track out:

Sandhu has come a long way and has released back to back hits like Kya Baat Ay, Naah to name a few. On asking asking him about his success mantra, the singer shared, “I started off knowing that I am going to give my best. I had a few songs that did not go well and I had a few ups and downs emotionally and mentally but life has given me a lesson to never back off.”

He further added, “I would thank my audience as I have received immense love and support from them.”

In terms of his upcoming projects, Sandhu would be making a Bollywood debut in an upcoming film ‘83’ and is all pepped up to release his new music too.

