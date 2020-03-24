RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2020 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John relishes quality time with husband

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John says he is relishing quality time with husband David Furnish and their sons amid the coronavirus crisis.

The singer shares two sons, Zachary (9) and Elijah (7), with Furnish.

In an interview to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the "Rocketman" hitmaker, 72, opened up about how he was 'loving every second' of spending 24/7 with his boys and also discussed the importance of music and staying positive during this difficult time, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"This is the time where people are going to spend more time with their families than they've ever done before. And so far, again, check with me in two weeks. I'm enjoying it so much because I don't spend that much time with my family during the day and I'm loving every second of it. So cherish it while you can. Every cloud has a silver lining," he said.

The singer went on to reveal that he is playing board games while social distancing.

"We're playing every day, at 5:30 we play Snakes and Ladders, which in America is called Chutes and Ladders, and it's become a family routine now and it's fantastic. To be honest with you, it's great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don't, even though they've been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand. It's, this is 24/7 with them and it's fantastic. I mean I'm saying that after a week, check on me in about three weeks," he said.

The singer feels the pandemic will bring people together and help them to think about the important things in life.

"Maybe this will bring people together and be far more thoughtful about each other in a world where we're so selfish, me included. And it gives us time to reflect on what life's all about. And life is about love and sharing and generosity of spirit and coming together as one I hope will be the result of this," he said.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Elton had to cancel his tour dates. He noted that despite him not taking to the stage any time soon, the importance of music is vital now more than ever.

" 'I'm afraid that the tours aren't going to happen until after the summer probably. I don't think realistically speaking that we, artists, can expect to go back on the road. And so people are going to take solace in music. At this time music is so important to people. Music and sport bring people together, and this time sport is completely out of the question. So music and entertainment is very vital. And so you've got to give people some stuff to really feel good about not just sad music," he explained.

Tags
Singer Elton John David Furnish coronavirus
Related news
News | 23 Mar 2020

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has called coronavirus "the great equaliser" in a bizarre bathtub video, where she sits nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Bohemia's COVID-19 rap wows netizens

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Bohemia has come up with a rap on coronvirus.Titled, "Virus", the rap is available on Bohemia's YouTube channel.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Lionel Richie wants to bring back 'We are the world' for COVID-19 victims

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie feels it is time to bring back the iconic track "We are the world" for coronavirus victims.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Ariana Grande, mother seek restraining order against obsessed fan

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK earlier this month, and mingling with numerous people at several public functions despite being afflicted by the coronavirus.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM radio falls into crisis and needs government support

MUMBAI: Due to COVID-19 there has been a serious slowdown in industries and in such cases like airead more

News
Pioneering the Indie music resurgence-Naushad Khan, Indie Music label

MUMBAI: As the independent music space gains further steam in India each passing year, more and mread more

News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Papa CJ And Others Ensured The Show Did Go On At EEMA's First Ever #StayAtHomeConcert

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the live events and experiential marketing industry in an unprecedented way, foretelling a severe...read more

2
Big Boss 13 Shehnaz Gill teased with Sidharth Shukla after asking fans to caption her new picture

MUMBAI: Big Boss 13 and “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”, Shehnaz Gill has won many hearts and has gained a huge popularity after the reality show. Due to the...read more

3
Country music icon Kenny Rogers no more

MUMBAI: After establishing himself commercially via rock- and pop-oriented singles with his group the First Edition, the bearded, prematurely gray...read more

4
Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK...read more

5
Witness The Evergreen Musical Love Story As &flix Airs 'Beauty And The Beast'

MUMBAI: An evergreen Disney classic brings everything you love from the original which truly justifies ‘Beauty Lies Within’. Witness the beautiful...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group