News |  23 Mar 2020 16:01

Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK earlier this month, and mingling with numerous people at several public functions despite being afflicted by the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Mohapatra also expressed doubt that the spread of COVID-19 could efficiently be curbed in India, what with "irresponsible idiots" around, who don't follow rules and endanger the lives of everyone around.

"The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return," Mohapatra tweeted.

She added: "Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star & has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how 'simplistic' PM's speech was, was it really? #WeThePeople," she wrote.

Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to state that she has tested positive, in a long note. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post. "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs," went her statement.

After returning from the UK carrying the virus, Kapoor has attended three parties in Lucknow, one in Kanpur and has been part of at least two other public gatherings, reported hindustantimes.com. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, have self-quarantined themselves because they were in one of the parties where Kanika Kapoor was present.

(Source: IANS)

Sona Mohapatra Kanika Kapoor coronavirus
