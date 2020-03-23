Nakash Aziz's new song 'Tera kya hota' stars Insta sensations

MUMBAI: "Jabra" and "Selfie le le re" fame singer Nakash Aziz on Friday dropped his new song, titled "Tera kya hota".
The track's video features Instagram sensations Awez and Zaid Darbar. The song is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar while the video is directed by Punit J. Pathak.
Expressing their excitement on their first-ever music video together, Awez and Zaid said: "Our fans always expect something new and different from us, and this is the first time in five years that we both have come together to feature in a music video as brothers, which is super exciting.
"In the current scenario where the world is gripped with fear and anxiety, we thought we need to put out more inspiring and joyful content and uplift the overall mood of the social media universe."
"Tera kya hota" is available on Songfest's social media handles.
(Source: IANS)
