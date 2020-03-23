RadioandMusic
News |  23 Mar 2020 16:13

Monica Dogra: COVID-19 reminds us of how fragile we are

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer-songwriter Monica Dogra has shared her concern over the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

"There comes a time in every lifetime, where something drastic comes and disrupts the automatic rhythm of your life. You can say we all fall into patterns quite easily. COVID-19 reminds us of how fragile we are. COVID-19 is challenging us to work on real intimacy and connection within ourselves and with each other, and most importantly, with the planet," Monica told IANS.

She deed: "My message is to humbly accept the crises as something we have attracted due to lack of mindfulness. Even complacency is participation when the way humanity is living is so deeply flawed. We will get through this."

Meanwhile, she is happy with the public reaction to her latest independent song "Secret sauce". The song has been written and performed by Monica and, according to her, it is a special project for her. She collaborated with the international beatmaker and soca music producer Keshav Chandradath Singh to create the song.

The video of the song has been released online and it features Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar with the singer. Prateik and Monica incidentally featured together in Kiran Rao's 2011 directorial debut, "Dhobi Ghat", a film that shot them to overnight fame.

(Source: IANS)

