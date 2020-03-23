RadioandMusic
Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has called coronavirus "the great equaliser" in a bizarre bathtub video, where she sits nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.

The pop icon is seen sitting in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals in the video, while she remarks that the pandemic doesn't care if you are rich or poor, reports independent.co.uk.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said in a video posted on her Instagram.

"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," added the singer.

The 61-year-old then referenced the rendition of her 1995 track "Human Nature" as seen on her recent Madame X tour.

"Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature' every night, if the ship goes down, we're all going down together," she said.

In the video, she is sitting in the tub, which is surrounded by candles and wearing nothing but jewelry.

Madonna also posted a picture of herself with petals over her nipples. She captioned the post: "No discrimination – Covid-19! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe."

(Source: IANS)

