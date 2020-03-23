RadioandMusic
News |  23 Mar 2020 18:22 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Keep Hustling' says Keigan Pinto to the audience

MUMBAI: Keigan Pinto, a unique musician who writes and composes music for ad films, is also prominently known for his work in Amul advertisement “mothers for mothers”.

Pinto has also scored music at MTV, where he worked as creative head before joining Ulka, through promo videos. Prior to MTV India, where he spent two years, he was associated with Colenso BBDO New Zealand, Publicis Ambience, Ogilvy & Mather India and Lowe Lintas.

Pinto, who has spent 18 years in advertising and has been nurturing a parallel music career. His recent add campaign #TwoBinsLiveWin got viral on the internet with 14k shares in Facebook. It showcased a classical vibe with live musicians and electronic support with a serious content output. He just does not creates and directs but also composes music for an advertisement.

Watch here:

Pinto also written and composed music for the song “Bhaag milky" (sung by sanam puri and sonu kakkar) and faraar (sung my jubin nautiyal) from the movie Running ShaaDi, ICICI Prudential's “Bande Achhe Hain”, Onida AC's “Hum heat mein dheet hain”, “Khaali khaali haathon se kitna de jaati hai Maa” for Horlicks.

In a chat with Radiaondmusic.com, the artist revealed his future projects, " I have another project with Tata Motors and many more to come.I really like what Arjun Kanungo is doing it would be great to partner up with him. Logically what I’m doing and what he does are in the same bucket, similar zone of western slightly classy but also pop. The Yellow Diary also gives nice interesting space of pop zone.”

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus quarantine, Pinto is practicing social distancing like others. He has expressed his thoughts, “Being paranoid about the world coming to an end but also getting the big break that I never planned. I’m always a busy bee being worried about what song is going to be released or what project to do next, I’m utilising this time judiciously and I hope everyone do the same and stays safe.” 

Lastly he signed off with a message to the audience, “Just HUSTLE, I’m a hustler in music but music is a larger world of entertainment and so many people are working to be apart of it. Everyday is a hustle and the hustle never stops, nothing is automatic, nothing happens while you seat at home pray. Make music for you to love but also don’t forget that you’re making music for people to love it”.

“Just keep your music simple,” he adds.

