Dolly Parton, Don Henley pay tributes to late Kenny Rogers

MUMBAI: Singer Dolly Parton led several stars honouring the late country music legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 of natural causes at the age of 81.

The singer, whose hits include songs like "Coward of the county", "Lucille", "Lady" and "The Gambler"passed away "peacefully" at his home in Georgia on March 20, "surrounded by members of his family", according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Following news of Kenny's passing, Parton, who worked with him several times, including on their massive 1983 hit "Islands In The Stream", posted a one-minute video message on her Twitter account.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend," she captioned the video, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Parton said that she learned about Roger's death while watching the news, sharing: "I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today and I'm pretty sure that he's going to be talking to God sometime today... and he's going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken. A big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today."

She added: "I think I can speak for all of his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you... God bless you Kenny, fly high straight into the arms of God. To the rest of you, keep the faith."

Eagles star Don Henley also shared a tribute to Rogers, who helped him land a record deal when he was a member of the former band, Shiloh.

Lionel Richie, who wrote his hit "Lady", also shared a tribute, posting on Instagram: "Today I lost one of my closest friends. So much laughter so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken. My prayers go out to Kenny's Family."

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and LeAnn Rimes also shared posts to honour the late star online.

(Source: IANS)