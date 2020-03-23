RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Mar 2020 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Dolly Parton, Don Henley pay tributes to late Kenny Rogers

MUMBAI: Singer Dolly Parton led several stars honouring the late country music legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 of natural causes at the age of 81.

The singer, whose hits include songs like "Coward of the county", "Lucille", "Lady" and "The Gambler"passed away "peacefully" at his home in Georgia on March 20, "surrounded by members of his family", according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Following news of Kenny's passing, Parton, who worked with him several times, including on their massive 1983 hit "Islands In The Stream", posted a one-minute video message on her Twitter account.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend," she captioned the video, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Parton said that she learned about Roger's death while watching the news, sharing: "I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today and I'm pretty sure that he's going to be talking to God sometime today... and he's going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken. A big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today."

She added: "I think I can speak for all of his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you... God bless you Kenny, fly high straight into the arms of God. To the rest of you, keep the faith."

Eagles star Don Henley also shared a tribute to Rogers, who helped him land a record deal when he was a member of the former band, Shiloh.

Lionel Richie, who wrote his hit "Lady", also shared a tribute, posting on Instagram: "Today I lost one of my closest friends. So much laughter so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken. My prayers go out to Kenny's Family."

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and LeAnn Rimes also shared posts to honour the late star online.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Keith Urban Blake Shelton music
Related news
News | 23 Mar 2020

Monica Dogra: COVID-19 reminds us of how fragile we are

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer-songwriter Monica Dogra has shared her concern over the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Country music icon Kenny Rogers no more

MUMBAI: After establishing himself commercially via rock- and pop-oriented singles with his group the First Edition, the bearded, prematurely gray Rogers was launched into the top rank of crossover country artists with a string of singles.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Ariana Grande, mother seek restraining order against obsessed fan

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

COVID-19: Sonu Nigam won't return from Dubai until things get normal

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

COVID-19 effect: Rahman releases whole album of '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer in these "difficult times".

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

News
New York Festivals announces 2020 Radio Awards Finalists

MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

top# 5 articles

1
COVID-19: Sonu Nigam won't return from Dubai until things get normal

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai. "I was in the...read more

2
Supergroup Major Lazer remix Rema’s breakthrough single, 'Dumebi'

MUMBAI: Supergroup Major Lazer offer up their carnival-inspired edit of Rema’s breakthrough hit ‘Dumebi’. After Rema was invited out as a surprise...read more

3
Country music icon Kenny Rogers no more

MUMBAI: After establishing himself commercially via rock- and pop-oriented singles with his group the First Edition, the bearded, prematurely gray...read more

4
Kanika Kapoor elicits mixed reactions from B-Town

MUMBAI: It's been over 24 hours that singer Kanika Kapoor was found to have attended several public events and high-profile parties despite testing...read more

5
Lucknow police hunt for Kanika's missing friend

MUMBAI: The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with singer Kanika Kapoor at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group