COVID-19 effect: Rahman releases whole album of '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread cheer in these "difficult times".

"Cheering you in these difficult times with the release of the '#99Songs' whole album on 20th Mar. This includes 14 tracks. Go post your covers, all you birds stuck in your nest," Rahman tweeted on Friday.

Rahman has turned writer-producer with the film "99 Songs".

The romantic movie is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "99 Songs" will also introduce Ehan Bhat.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

(Source: IANS)