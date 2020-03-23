Ariana Grande, mother seek restraining order against obsessed fan

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.
She filed legal documents on Friday, seeking temporary protection from a 20-something man who was arrested outside her Los Angeles home on Saturday, reports aceshowbiz.com.
He managed to sneak past the star's security detail and made his way to Ariana's front door. He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery -- for reportedly spitting at the arresting officers.
According to tmz.com sources say Grande's mother is also seeking court-ordered protection from the man.
Grande was also caught up in a swatting hoax earlier this month, when police had to investigate a report of gunshots fired at her home.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: Martin Solveig and Roy Woods have unveiled an extensive remix package for their latest hit ‘Juliet & Romeo’, out 20th March via Positiva...read more
MUMBAI: Big Boss 13 and “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”, Shehnaz Gill has won many hearts and has gained a huge popularity after the reality show. Due to the...read more
MUMBAI: After establishing himself commercially via rock- and pop-oriented singles with his group the First Edition, the bearded, prematurely gray...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK...read more
MUMBAI: The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with singer Kanika Kapoor at...read more