STMPD RCRDS Festival is coming to a device near you on March 28

MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of musical kindness around the world right now, they have decided to stage an online STMPD RCRDS Festival on Saturday March 28th, bringing you DJ sets from your favourite STMPD RCRDS artists and friends.
But this isn’t just any old live stream. This will be a 24-hour live stream, rolling constantly into peoples homes to keep them entertained whenever they tune in. The incredible array of artists include; Blinders, CMC$, Seth Hills, TV Noise, Florian Picasso, Silque and Justin Mylo amongst many other STMPD RCRDS’ artists.
The livestream will be available to view on YouTube and Twitch. Expect great music, surprises and a lot of fun. It’s part of the label’s commitment to keeping people entertained through this hard period across the world and they hope people feel the love and positivity flowing into their homes.
Be sure to tune in Saturday March 28th and don’t miss out on STMPD RCRDS Festival livestream!
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more
MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with...read more
MUMBAI: TikTok allows artists and creators the freedom to connect, collaborate, and make content that everyone can enjoy. Additionally, it is an...read more
MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “...read more
MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of...read more
MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus. On Thursday, Pooja released her latest...read more