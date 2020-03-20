RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2020 11:45 |  By RnMTeam

STMPD RCRDS Festival is coming to a device near you on March 28

MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of musical kindness around the world right now, they have decided to stage an online STMPD RCRDS Festival on Saturday March 28th, bringing you DJ sets from your favourite STMPD RCRDS artists and friends.

But this isn’t just any old live stream. This will be a 24-hour live stream, rolling constantly into peoples homes to keep them entertained whenever they tune in. The incredible array of artists include; Blinders, CMC$, Seth Hills, TV Noise, Florian Picasso, Silque and Justin Mylo amongst many other STMPD RCRDS’ artists.

The livestream will be available to view on YouTube and Twitch. Expect great music, surprises and a lot of fun. It’s part of the label’s commitment to keeping people entertained through this hard period across the world and they hope people feel the love and positivity flowing into their homes.

Be sure to tune in Saturday March 28th and don’t miss out on STMPD RCRDS Festival livestream!

Tags
STMPD RCRDS Youtube music
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2020

Sara Evans sets May 15 release date for new album

MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with the May 15, 2020 release of Copy That.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Alka Yagnik can sleep the whole day: Daughter Sayesha

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Alka Yagnik can sleep the entire day. The secret about the Bollywood playback star was revealed by her daughter Sayesha recently on Zee TV's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Miley reveals father's struggles with his new iPhone

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed how she is staying connected with her father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

News
New York Festivals announces 2020 Radio Awards Finalists

MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

News
MOD Devices announces partnership with Cycling ‘74 for cross-platform integration with new MOD Dwarf

Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans sets May 15 release date for new album

MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with...read more

2
When you get to beat-box Rahman style on TikTok

MUMBAI: TikTok allows artists and creators the freedom to connect, collaborate, and make content that everyone can enjoy. Additionally, it is an...read more

3
Darshan Raval’s upcoming ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, first poster out now

MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “...read more

4
STMPD RCRDS Festival is coming to a device near you on March 28

MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of...read more

5
Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus. On Thursday, Pooja released her latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group