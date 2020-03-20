RadioandMusic
News |  20 Mar 2020 11:51

Sara Evans sets May 15 release date for new album

MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with the May 15, 2020 release of Copy That. The 13-song collection, spanning six decades, finds Evans putting her distinctive creative stamp on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career, as well as shining a spotlight on some little-known gems. Copy That is Sara’s first solo studio album since 2017’s critically-acclaimed Words and is released on her Born to Fly Records, distributed by ADA. The project, featuring collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet, is co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls).

The fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades, Sara Evans partners with Billboard.com for an audio premiere of the first offering from the album, the 70’s disco smash “If I Can’t Have You.” The song is is available for streaming and download starting tomorrow when you pre-order or pre-save the project at saraevans.co/copythat. Special fan packages will also be available at SaraEvans.com.

Last night, Evans joined talkshoplive® from Nashville for a special live event revealing the album details and retro art, showing off a breathtaking blonde look, and giving viewers the chance to pre-order her newly announced album, Copy That, releasing May 15. Visit https://talkshop.live/stream/2270 to watch the conversation and pre-order vinyl and/or CD copies of Copy That.

Sara Evans Copy That track list:

1. “If I Can’t Have You” (available March 20)

2. “Don’t Get Me Wrong”

3. “Come On Eileen”

4. “Crazy Love”

5. “Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Phillip Sweet (available May 1)

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Monday Morning”

8. “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye“

9. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show (available April 3)

10. “6th Avenue Heartache”

11. “My Sharona”

12. “She’s Got You”

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” (available April 17)

