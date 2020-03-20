Riton reveals hard-hitting remix of Piero Pirupa's 'Braindead (Heroin Kills)'

MUMBAI: London based DJ and producer Riton shares his explosive remix of Piero Pirupa’s latest single, ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’.

Adding his signature production style to the original track, Riton’s remix boasts acid inspired drums adding to the already hard-hitting bassline. His rework breathes a new life into the Italian producer’s already infectious dance floor heater.

The original of ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’ has amassed over 1.5 million Spotify streams to date and has received championing radio support from MistaJam who said, "The biggest clean living anti-drug dance anthem of a generation. Piero Pirupa 'Braindead' this is big!" on his Dance Anthems show on BBC Radio 1. Scott Mills also played Piero’s single in his Friday Party Anthems show on the station. Not stopping there, it has also generated a serious dancefloor buzz with CamelPhat, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox and more supporting the track.

Having released music on the likes of Drumcode, Crosstown Rebels, Defected, Toolroom, Relief, Desolat, Intec Digital, Repopulate Mars, Saved, Rebirth and Snatch! Records, it’s fair to say that Piero Pirupa is one of Italy’s biggest electronic exports. A champion of groove-laden rhythms and infectious vocal construction, Piero’s musical stamp falls between house and tech-house, fused together with some deep, tribal and techno vibes.

With an official music video coming soon, Riton’s rework of Piero Pirupa’s ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’ is out now.