RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2020 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Riton reveals hard-hitting remix of Piero Pirupa's 'Braindead (Heroin Kills)'

MUMBAI: London based DJ and producer Riton shares his explosive remix of Piero Pirupa’s latest single, ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’.

Adding his signature production style to the original track, Riton’s remix boasts acid inspired drums adding to the already hard-hitting bassline. His rework breathes a new life into the Italian producer’s already infectious dance floor heater.

The original of ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’ has amassed over 1.5 million Spotify streams to date and has received championing radio support from MistaJam who said, "The biggest clean living anti-drug dance anthem of a generation. Piero Pirupa 'Braindead' this is big!" on his Dance Anthems show on BBC Radio 1. Scott Mills also played Piero’s single in his Friday Party Anthems show on the station. Not stopping there, it has also generated a serious dancefloor buzz with CamelPhat, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox and more supporting the track.

Having released music on the likes of Drumcode, Crosstown Rebels, Defected, Toolroom, Relief, Desolat, Intec Digital, Repopulate Mars, Saved, Rebirth and Snatch! Records, it’s fair to say that Piero Pirupa is one of Italy’s biggest electronic exports. A champion of groove-laden rhythms and infectious vocal construction, Piero’s musical stamp falls between house and tech-house, fused together with some deep, tribal and techno vibes.

With an official music video coming soon, Riton’s rework of Piero Pirupa’s ‘Braindead (Heroin Kills)’ is out now.

Tags
music
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2020

COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor slammed by social media for being 'irresponsible'

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Jack Back releases timeless rework of Chemical Brothers' 'Superstar DJ'

MUMBAI: Jack Back the alias of global star DJ/producer David Guetta unleashes a fiery rework of Chemical Brothers 1999 classic ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’ entitled ‘Superstar DJ’. Before David Guetta was a household name, he spent his days in the underground scene playing in clubs.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Rebecca & Fiona unveil floorfilling new single 'Fet House Mode'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have dropped ‘Fet House Mode’, their second single of 2020, out Friday 20th March via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Don Diablo links up with Zak Abel on new single 'Bad'

MUMBAI: Dutch superstar Don Diablo has unveiled his new single ‘Bad’, out Friday 20th March via Universal Music.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

DJ Zinc links up with Alicai Harley on new single 'Bubble'

MUMBAI: Marking his first release of 2020, UK dance music legend DJ Zinc has collaborated with budding London singer-songwriter Alicai Harley on new single ‘Bubble’, out March 20th via his own imprint Bingo Bass.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM says 'Care Karona' to create awareness during the ‘Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

News
New York Festivals announces 2020 Radio Awards Finalists

MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Anabel Englund drops new single 'See The Sky'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles’ singer-songwriter Anabel Englund has unveiled carefree new single ‘See The Sky’, out today (20th March) on MK’s label AREA10/...read more

2
COVID-19 effect: Priyanka shares video on how the duo is dealing with isolation

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for eight days now. She has now shared a video...read more

3
Arijit Singh trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh is seen to be trending on twitter, not because he released a new song or is coming up with a live concert or interview. The...read more

4
Don Diablo links up with Zak Abel on new single 'Bad'

MUMBAI: Dutch superstar Don Diablo has unveiled his new single ‘Bad’, out Friday 20th March via Universal Music. An infectious slice of indie house...read more

5
Miley hasn't bathed in five days amid COVID-19 quarantine

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has not bathed five days amid coronavirus quarantine.The 27-year-old singer/actress said on Tuesday, that she has not...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group