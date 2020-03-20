Rebecca & Fiona unveil floorfilling new single 'Fet House Mode'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have dropped ‘Fet House Mode’, their second single of 2020, out Friday 20th March via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.
A feelgood, club-ready vocal house track, ‘Fet House Mode’ kicks off with assertive hi-hats and euphoric piano chords. A breakdown then makes way for the duo’s seductive vocals, as the track’s melody grows in intensity as the track progresses. Featuring a distinct, slamming M1 piano and “drunk-sharp” snares, this track will get your shoulders shaking to the beat just like the businesswomen in the accompanying video, directed by Andreas Almqvist.
Listen here:
It follows on from last month’s ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, a moody breakbeat track that pairs ominous synth pads with a hard-hitting instrumental drop.
“This is the music we always wanted to release but the major labels would never let us,” the pair explained. “It’s our own universe, the world we’ve always created our music in and for.”
Since their breakthrough, Rebecca & Fiona have released two Swedish Grammy-winning albums, had their own TV docu-dramas and toured with globally-renowned artists like Robyn, Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and Axwell. ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ and ‘Fet House Mode’ mark the start of a busy year of releases and collaborations for the duo’s Big Romantic Music label.
Two infectious singles in quick succession, Rebecca & Fiona have started the new decade with real intent.
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed how she is staying connected with her father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, amid the coronavirus...read more
MUMBAI: Heldeep Records delivers another slammer, with a return from Marc Benjamin after his acclaimed ‘Wild Bill’ cut dropped on the label a couple...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine...read more
MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus. On Thursday, Pooja released her latest...read more
MUMBAI: Dutch superstar Don Diablo has unveiled his new single ‘Bad’, out Friday 20th March via Universal Music. An infectious slice of indie house...read more