News |  20 Mar 2020

Rebecca & Fiona unveil floorfilling new single 'Fet House Mode'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have dropped ‘Fet House Mode’, their second single of 2020, out Friday 20th March via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

A feelgood, club-ready vocal house track, ‘Fet House Mode’ kicks off with assertive hi-hats and euphoric piano chords. A breakdown then makes way for the duo’s seductive vocals, as the track’s melody grows in intensity as the track progresses. Featuring a distinct, slamming M1 piano and “drunk-sharp” snares, this track will get your shoulders shaking  to the beat just like the businesswomen in the accompanying video, directed by Andreas Almqvist.

It follows on from last month’s ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, a moody breakbeat track that pairs ominous synth pads with a hard-hitting instrumental drop.

“This is the music we always wanted to release but the major labels would never let us,” the pair explained. “It’s our own universe, the world we’ve always created our music in and for.”

Since their breakthrough, Rebecca & Fiona have released two Swedish Grammy-winning albums, had their own TV docu-dramas and toured with globally-renowned artists like Robyn, Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and Axwell. ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ and ‘Fet House Mode’ mark the start of a busy year of releases and collaborations for the duo’s Big Romantic Music label.

Two infectious singles in quick succession, Rebecca & Fiona have started the new decade with real intent.

