Poorvi Koutish on 'Jwalamukhi' for A R Rahaman's '99 songs'

MUMBAI: Singer Poorvi Koutish fulfils her long waited dream by singing a song “Jwalamukhi” for A R Rahaman’s “99 songs” album.

In an exclusive interview with radio and music Poorvi shared about her new song “Jwalamukhi”, “This is the best song I can ever get in the industry and I hardly doubt that there will be a song like this that I get in the future, I hope I do but this is one of a kind. The moment I heard it even then the lyrics weren’t written down for the song so I had to compose the structure for the lyricist to write something over it. I knew that this was my song and I’m grateful to have it, with the perfect tone that had my voice set on it”

Listen here:

A R Rahaman is a package himself and is a dream collaboration for many artist, singing for his album “99 songs” Poorvi commented on this, “It was a dream come true, any aspiring artist would be more than glad to work with him. Being a 90’s kid I have grown up listening to his songs. When I was in the studio with him I had to pinch myself and remind myself that ‘he is the one that’s recording with me’, ‘we are going to produce a song’, ‘and yes I’m singing’”.

“It has been so powerful as I got to know about so many processes that goes behind from the production to lyricist to direction and to movie production. This is his movie production debut, so many things were going on and I got to see and learn. I think working with him is a complete packaged of what a musician should know” the 23 years old singer adds

The “Jaana Kahan” singer shared her huge basket of list of collaboration, “Definitely over and over AR Rahaman, because I would love to sing more for him, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Bhardwaj and international artist”

Further Poorvi sends a message to her fans, “I have started producing on my EPM, I was working for a year but than I stopped because of my Bollywood projects so I’m resuming the work. Hopefully everybody including me will get to hear it this year”

Poorvi Koutish is currently working for two songs “Dil Bechara” and “Mera Naam Kizzie” in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial upcoming movie “Dil Bechara” which is releasing on May unless it delays because of COVID-19