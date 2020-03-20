RadioandMusic
News |  20 Mar 2020

New update on Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval whose known for his remarkable hits did announce the release of his new song Bhula Dunga, after which a huge level of excitement has been showcased by the audience. Well, only song posters did the job of creating a curiosity but now its release date has been revealed.

Raval announced that the song would be releasing on 24 March 2020.

The song features known faces -Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.

Are you excited for this beautiful melody by the king of romantic songs i.e Darshan Raval?

