New update on Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval whose known for his remarkable hits did announce the release of his new song Bhula Dunga, after which a huge level of excitement has been showcased by the audience. Well, only song posters did the job of creating a curiosity but now its release date has been revealed.
Raval announced that the song would be releasing on 24 March 2020.
The song features known faces -Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.
Are you excited for this beautiful melody by the king of romantic songs i.e Darshan Raval?
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “...read more
MUMBAI: Jack Back the alias of global star DJ/producer David Guetta unleashes a fiery rework of Chemical Brothers 1999 classic ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’...read more
MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik releases “Control” via Arista Records. Listen The single marks his first English-language song...read more
MUMBAI: TikTok allows artists and creators the freedom to connect, collaborate, and make content that everyone can enjoy. Additionally, it is an...read more