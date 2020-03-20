Marc Benjamin & DNMKG cook up a hot vocal anthem on 'Horizons'

MUMBAI: Heldeep Records delivers another slammer, with a return from Marc Benjamin after his acclaimed ‘Wild Bill’ cut dropped on the label a couple of months ago. On this occasion, he teams up with rising talent DNMKG, who he collaborated with on ‘Hooked’ on Protocol Recordings last year. ‘Horizons’ features the Scottish pop band Able Faces, aka Jack and Mark McNeilage.
Fitting in somewhere between big room house and melodic techno, this classy cut is drenched in emotion and power. A gorgeous arpeggio filters up as far-off reverbs tease Able Face’s vocal and other melodic elements. A snare roll pushes us into the first break where the soulful, plaintive male vocal greets us. The drop brings us hovering bass swells, a punchy beat and the arpeggio swelling in intensity. Further subtle atmospheric touches are added as the track builds energy, such as muted siren sounds and the sweet counter melody. The climax lies on a shimmering chord rhythm, all the melodies intertwining beautifully as dashes of the vocal punctuate.
Listen here:
Marc Benjamin also recently collaborated with Fedde Le Grand and his previous cut ‘Wild Bill’ found support from the likes of Afrojack, Hardwell Showtek, Bingo Players, MOGUAI, Dada Life, Sophie Francis and Blasterjaxx.
