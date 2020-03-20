kuttistory trending on TikTok

MUMBAI: TikTok, world’s leading short-video creation platform, has become a go-to place where users discover music from across genres and languages. From Hindi to Tamil, indie to electronic, a lot of songs go viral because of TikTok. Most recently, ‘Kutti Story’ song from a highly anticipated Tamil movie ‘Master’ has become popular across the country. The hashtag #kuttistory has already garnered 298.1 million views on the platform.

The song is a composition of a brilliant South Indian singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the videos doing rounds on #kuttistory on TikTok:

· Anirudh Ravichander: https://www.tiktok.com/@anirudhofficial/video/6794031285888208130

· Subu: https://www.tiktok.com/@imsubu/video/6800666805036731650

· Akshay Partha: https://www.tiktok.com/@akshaypartha/video/6800736826383486210

· Rishi Bharthy: https://www.tiktok.com/@rishy_bharathy/video/6794707502190710021

· Mohamed Thoufiq: https://www.tiktok.com/@thoufiq24/video/6794405289916435714

· Chinepaiyen: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinepaiyenofficial/video/6793599315504811269