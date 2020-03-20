Anabel Englund drops new single 'See The Sky'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles’ singer-songwriter Anabel Englund has unveiled carefree new single ‘See The Sky’, out today (20th March) on MK’s label AREA10/Ultra Music. With her effortless vocals, “See The Sky” is the kind of sun-kissed vocal house track that reflects our current melancholy times.

“Coming to the realization that we are all one. That when one of us succeeds, we all succeed. That when one of us fails and experiences trauma, we all experience it too,” says Englund. “When I sing ‘Where would I go if I could fly? Would I see my mom or my pa and give them a big hug,’ I am singing about the dream of a perfect family where no one is hurt, everyone is free from their past and we all love each other deeply. ‘Where would you go if you were free? Not captured into what society wants you to be?’ I wanted to ask questions to the listener, enticing them to look deeper within themselves. I want to make people think, ‘Am I who I want to be? Am I doing my best? Am I loving people? Have I forgiven? How can I be free?’ I want to connect with people on a deeper level and I want them to know that they are loved.”

Listen here:

It follows Englund’s recent collaboration with Jaded on “Need Me,” which currently holds the #1 album spot on Beatport. Prior to this, she linked up with Hot Creations label head Jamie Jones to release piano-led house cut “Messing With Magic” the title track to her upcoming EP which will also feature “See The Sky.” View the new video for “Messing With Magic” now here.

A multi-talented singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the most respected DJs and producers in dance music, England garnered widespread acclaim when she linked up with Jones and Lee Foss in 2012 to form Hot Natured. Their single “Reverse Skydiving” amassed over 13.4 million streams on Spotify alone, immediately asserting Englund’s status as a force to be reckoned with.

A perfect combination of relaxed vibes, “See The Sky” is destined to soundtrack life as we move towards warmer climates.