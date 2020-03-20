RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2020 11:33 |  By RnMTeam

Alka Yagnik can sleep the whole day: Daughter Sayesha

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Alka Yagnik can sleep the entire day.

The secret about the Bollywood playback star was revealed by her daughter Sayesha recently on Zee TV's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

"A lot of people might not know this about her, but I have to say she is very naughty and she loves to sleep, and she will, if given a chance, sleep the whole day. Not just that, I have seen many singers going and performing on occasions but she always spends time with family on every festival," Sayesha said.

For Sayesha, Alka is like a friend.

"My mother has been more of a friend to me since forever and my grandmother(nani) is the parent in the house, keeping a check on me and my mother. Till date, if we have to plan on going out, we need to seek permission from Nani. We always end up having so much fun together, we travel a lot together as well.

"The world might know her as the beautiful singer that she is, but to me she's the world. I have shared adventures, secrets, fears, hopes and dreams and I'm blessed that she's been so wonderful towards me. Sometimes I do boss around and question my mom if she has eaten or taken the medicines on time, if she has reached the studio, and she'd say that I behave like I'm her mother in our mother-daughter dynamic," she added.

Alka is currently judging the ongoing season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Alka Yagnik Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Bollywood music
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2020

Sara Evans sets May 15 release date for new album

MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with the May 15, 2020 release of Copy That.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

STMPD RCRDS Festival is coming to a device near you on March 28

MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Miley reveals father's struggles with his new iPhone

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed how she is staying connected with her father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM makes conscious decision to give industry awards participation a miss amidst growing financial uncertainty

MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more

News
Amidst Coronavirus scare, Abraham Thomas focuses on key responsibilities

MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more

News
New York Festivals announces 2020 Radio Awards Finalists

MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

News
MOD Devices announces partnership with Cycling ‘74 for cross-platform integration with new MOD Dwarf

Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more

top# 5 articles

1
STMPD RCRDS Festival is coming to a device near you on March 28

MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of...read more

2
Sara Evans sets May 15 release date for new album

MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with...read more

3
When you get to beat-box Rahman style on TikTok

MUMBAI: TikTok allows artists and creators the freedom to connect, collaborate, and make content that everyone can enjoy. Additionally, it is an...read more

4
Darshan Raval’s upcoming ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, first poster out now

MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “...read more

5
Dhinchak Pooja releases awareness song

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus. On Thursday, Pooja released her latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group