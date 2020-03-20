Alka Yagnik can sleep the whole day: Daughter Sayesha

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Alka Yagnik can sleep the entire day.

The secret about the Bollywood playback star was revealed by her daughter Sayesha recently on Zee TV's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

"A lot of people might not know this about her, but I have to say she is very naughty and she loves to sleep, and she will, if given a chance, sleep the whole day. Not just that, I have seen many singers going and performing on occasions but she always spends time with family on every festival," Sayesha said.

For Sayesha, Alka is like a friend.

"My mother has been more of a friend to me since forever and my grandmother(nani) is the parent in the house, keeping a check on me and my mother. Till date, if we have to plan on going out, we need to seek permission from Nani. We always end up having so much fun together, we travel a lot together as well.

"The world might know her as the beautiful singer that she is, but to me she's the world. I have shared adventures, secrets, fears, hopes and dreams and I'm blessed that she's been so wonderful towards me. Sometimes I do boss around and question my mom if she has eaten or taken the medicines on time, if she has reached the studio, and she'd say that I behave like I'm her mother in our mother-daughter dynamic," she added.

Alka is currently judging the ongoing season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs"

(Source: IANS)