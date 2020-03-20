Alka Yagnik can sleep the whole day: Daughter Sayesha

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Alka Yagnik can sleep the entire day.
The secret about the Bollywood playback star was revealed by her daughter Sayesha recently on Zee TV's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".
"A lot of people might not know this about her, but I have to say she is very naughty and she loves to sleep, and she will, if given a chance, sleep the whole day. Not just that, I have seen many singers going and performing on occasions but she always spends time with family on every festival," Sayesha said.
For Sayesha, Alka is like a friend.
"My mother has been more of a friend to me since forever and my grandmother(nani) is the parent in the house, keeping a check on me and my mother. Till date, if we have to plan on going out, we need to seek permission from Nani. We always end up having so much fun together, we travel a lot together as well.
"The world might know her as the beautiful singer that she is, but to me she's the world. I have shared adventures, secrets, fears, hopes and dreams and I'm blessed that she's been so wonderful towards me. Sometimes I do boss around and question my mom if she has eaten or taken the medicines on time, if she has reached the studio, and she'd say that I behave like I'm her mother in our mother-daughter dynamic," she added.
Alka is currently judging the ongoing season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs"
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more
MUMBAI: The STMPD RCRDS family have decided to rally together to offer fans something really special during these difficult times. To spread acts of...read more
MUMBAI: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is about to put smiles on a lot of faces with...read more
MUMBAI: TikTok allows artists and creators the freedom to connect, collaborate, and make content that everyone can enjoy. Additionally, it is an...read more
MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “...read more
MUMBAI: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is the latest celebrity to come up with a song about coronavirus. On Thursday, Pooja released her latest...read more