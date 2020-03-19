Song Kalla Sohna Nai by Neha Kakkar ft Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana out now

Mumbai: Popular contestants who are known for their mind boggling chemistry as a couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have aced themselves as a couple in the track. Releasing a new song recently called Kalla Sohna Nai the song is already doing wonders as we see the views skyrocketing on YouTube. Sung by Neha Kakkar, lyrics have been given by Babbu and music has been rendered by Rajat Nagpal.
Click to view the song here:
Released under Desi Music Factory, the song is sure to grab your attention as the duos onscreen chemistry looks fabulous and you just can't get enough of it. Visuals of the song describe cute moments that the couple share, moreover the track particularly showcases our Indian culture in the backdrop.
Earlier Asim Riza had done a song with Jacqueline Fernandez and now it is with his dearest Himanshi Khurana.
Watch the song if you haven’t.
Stay tuned for more updates.
