Darshan Raval’s upcoming ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, first poster out now

MUMBAI: The Darshan Raval announced his upcoming song “Bhula Dunga” along with Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Soon after that the “Mehrama” singer unveils the first poster of the video on Tuesday in his Instagram.
In the poster shared by Ravel, the two duo is seen close to each other holding hands and looking lost in each other’s eyes, touching each other’s nose and smiling.
The poster of “Bhula Dunga” looks delicious that fans are overwhelmed of the song release.
To know more stay tune.
