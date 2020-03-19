Can you guess what Darshan Raval’s new song ft SidNaz would be about?

MUMBAI: Indie hero Darshan Raval has given numerous original songs that have gone onto becoming a huge hit. If you are truly a fan or a great observer you must have seen that the singer portrays a unique story through his songs.

Most of his songs could relate to all the one sided lovers/ couples just like his previous song Asal Mein. While this song featuring the most known contestants who ruled Bigg Boss 13 would be the main leads here. While a curiosity has sprung into many on what story the song would be based on?

Do let us know what you think in the comment section below?

Also Read:

Darshan Raval’s upcoming ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, first poster out now