News |  19 Mar 2020 20:19

Can you guess what Darshan Raval’s new song ft SidNaz would be about?

MUMBAI: Indie hero Darshan Raval has given numerous original songs that have gone onto becoming a huge hit. If you are truly a fan or a great observer you must have seen that the singer portrays a unique story through his songs.

Most of his songs could relate to all the one sided lovers/ couples just like his previous song Asal Mein. While this song featuring the most known contestants who ruled Bigg Boss 13 would be the main leads here. While a curiosity has sprung into many on what story the song would be based on?

Do let us know what you think in the comment section below?

Darshan Raval Shehnaz Gill Siddharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 music
