News |  19 Mar 2020 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

Andrew Watt producer of Camila Cabello tested positive for Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Andrew Watt, Variety’s hitmaker for his music produce on “Señorita” has announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared his upsetting story of his sickness and that he is under oxygen machine as he is unable to normally breathe.

With that the producer wrote in his social media, “Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19. I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what’s happening in the world”.

March 6, morning the producer said he felt like he was hit by a bus and was bedridden for days. He went to see the doctor but the doctor assured him that there was no way he could COVID-19 as all he did was visited the studio and haven’t left the country and moreover he didn’t associate or get contacted with any of his friends or fans. With the symptoms of COVID-19, dry cough and fever he was rushed to the emergency room and was reported a positive to the virus.

“I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system. This is why I am writing this post. I can’t stress this enough. This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you, until we are all through this” Watt stated.

He further wrote “To have the mentality ‘I’m young, this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother. It’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe, now more than ever. Okay, I’m going back to ‘Men in Black III.'” He signed his series of posts “Love, Andy.”

Watt produced and co- written in numerous songs with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, Juice Wrld, Cardi B, Future, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Charli XCX, Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexh and Ozzy Osbourne.

