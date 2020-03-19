Amitabh Bachchan praises Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: It’s a huge compliment when a veteran from an industry gives an appreciative message and especially someone like Amitabh Bachchan who has spent more than 50 years in the Bollywood industry. Recently Harsheep Kaur posted a picture on social media which dictated a throwback memory of the song.

It seemed like Kaur’s mother used to sing it to her whenever she was scared. This post caught Amitabh Bachchan’s attention and he soon reverted on the same.

Check below: