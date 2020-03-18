Rising talent Miki Rose returns with her own unique take on chill future R&B with new single 'Homies'

MUMBAI: Following on from her electro soul single Right Now and genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1, Miki Rose releases Homies. Backed by long-time collaborator El Train, she takes you on a ride of chill vibes fueled by R&B, Soul, and a nod to west coast hip-hop; all while making a lyrical statement that everyone can relate to.

Mixed at the prestigious Village Studios in Santa Monica, California by Alvin Wee (Pharrell, Maroon 5), Homies sees Miki’s style progress as she boasts over 2 million Spotify streams, with TMRW Magazine dubbing her ‘one of British nu-soul revolution’s most interesting young artists’.

Singer-songwriter and Berklee College of Music graduate, Miki Rose is based between London and LA. Her first introduction to the world was her collaborative EP “Over & Over” with El. Train which made the Spotify UK playlist upon release and hit number 4 on the R&B UK charts. The title track from the EP “Over & Over” was used for Hush Clothing 2016 Spring/ Summer Campaign. Miki’s songs have been in official Spotify playlists like R&B UK, New Dance Revolution, Dance List, and Apple music’s “Best Of The Week” in the UK and Japan. Miki’s songwriting skills have lead to co-written songs appearing in Netflix’s Honey 4, starring Teyana Taylor. Miki’s recent EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1 was named one of BBC 1xtra’s Jamz Supernova’s Top 5 EPs of the Week, and added to the H&M in store playlist worldwide. Recently Miki’s songs have been played on Soulection Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music.