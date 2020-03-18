Neha Kakkar shows her angry side, slaps a man

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, one of the most followed on social media in India. The cute face with a mind-blowing talent has won the hearts of many people, but with all that Neha has also showed on screen her emotional side and shedding tears. This time Neha decided to show her angry side by slapping a man, the video has gone viral.

But do not panic, nothing is serious its all part of a silly game. In the latest video Neha along with her brother Tony Kakkar and Tiktok star Riyaz Aly having fun with the hit track “Goa Beach” where Neha mischievously slaps Riyaz and laughs away.

To know what happened watch here:

The Indian Idol 11 judge Neha kakkar has a lot of upcoming songs on the pipe line with that Neha’s new song is yet to release on 18 march, 2020 featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in her music video.