News |  18 Mar 2020 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Live concerts at home by pop singers during the coronavirus shutdown

MUMBAI: Festivals, concerts, performances and song releases have been cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown. With the whole shut down, the artist has come with a marvellous idea for keeping their fans and audience entertain with a live concert in social medias and steaming platforms.

List of live audio and videos which will be streaming across the world are compiled by NPR Music according to the date and genre. The streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and You Tube, for some you have to register or subscribe but for most it will be free.

The archive section is available at the bottom of the page which are available on demands. This live concerts will be updated every day until everything is sorted.

To watch the live concerts, please fill out this Google Form

March 17

R&B/soul

John Legend

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Rock

Dropkick Murphys

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Links: YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitch

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Links: YouTube / Facebook

Frank Turner

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Fruit Bats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Lydia Loveless

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

J Mascis

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Erica Freas, Kathryn + Myles from Fresh, Witching Waves, Immy, Garden Centre, Harry + Callum of Dog Eyed + Toodles & THP

Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

Link: Quarantunes

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Puccini's La Bohème

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Vienna State Opera: Tri Sestri

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Americana Highways: Bruce Sudano, Pi Jacobs, Sarah Peacock, Sarah Morris

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Cory Branan

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

March 18

Americana

Americana Highways: Jeremiah Johnson, Jeff Crosby, Libby Koch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rhett Miller

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Jazz

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook / Instagram

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Walküre

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

92nd St. Y: Fleur Barron & Myra Huang in recital

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: 92Y

Rock

Landon Elliott

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Dave Hause

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Experimental

Ryan Wade Ruehlen

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

March 19

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's Il Trovatore

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Vienna State Opera: Falstaff

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

Rock

Eric Slick

Time: 4:11 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Experimental

Claire Rousay

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

March 20

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: SiriusXM

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: The Greene Space

Rock

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Links: YouTube / Facebook

Ron Gallo + Chickpee

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 24

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 25

Classical

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 26

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 27

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 28

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 29

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 30

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Links: Wiener Staatsoper

April 1

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 2

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 3

Indie

Rick Maguire from Pile

Times: 8:30 p.m. ET

Links: Instagram / Facebook

April 11

Classical

7 Deaths of Maria Callas

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavariand Staatsoper

Archives

Metal

Code Orange

Link: Twitch (originally streamed March 14)

Tags
live concert music John Legend coronavirus Frank Turner
