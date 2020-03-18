RadioandMusic
How to Transform a Spare Room Into a Music Room

Are you a music lover? Or do you love to play musical instruments? Well, if you are both, then having your music room is no doubt one of your biggest dreams! If you have extra space in your home, why don't you transform it into a music room?

Regardless of the preferred music genre preferences or personal abilities, music is something that most of us interact with every day. For those who love to listen to music, having a dedicated room for music is similar to having your own home theater. For musicians, it's a space or a tool that can help them practice and develop their skills. For music teachers, this can be a place for them to train and help others while earning through music.

Indeed, the benefits of owning a music room vary depending on the homeowner's purpose in creating one. But overall, a music room can give privacy, convenience, and enhanced focus. It would also be a nice place to escape from all the noise.

Transforming an extra space in your home into a music hub isn't just about adding soundproofing. There are other things that you also need to consider like the design and the technology that you will use. Here are a few things that you can take not of in designing your music room.

1. Know your purpose. Yes, music is the obvious reason why you will create a room. However, deciding what it is for can help you determine what you need to add in the space. Is the room merely to get a private space to listen to your favorite songs? Is it for a band or singing practice? Is it for music classes? Do you expect to invite guests to the area while you perform? Are you planning to record your own music at home?

Deciding early can help you plan things well. Don't feel pressured. You can explore different ideas online that will suit your purpose. There are also apps that can help you design a space. Yes, apps like these are available not just the ones that can entertain you like myPlaywin. If you don't want to use an app, talking to a friend or a family member who can help you make a good decision. Planning ahead will help you save a lot of money in the long run.

2. Location. If you are living in a place that is exposed to noise pollution, then you need to place your music room in the attic or basement, especially if you intend to record music there. If you are going to use it as a practice room, see to it that it is big enough for all the instruments and band members.

3. Soundproofing. Do not annoy our neighbors! See to it that you soundproof your music room thoroughly. Before you apply soundproofing, consider the equipment you have at home. If you have an amplifier, this means that more rigid soundproofing is needed. Study the different ways to soundproof your home and choose the one that fits your space.  

4. Creative lighting. Of course, your musical experience won't be complete without lighting. Having creative lights in your space will make things more exciting, whether its a jam session, a practice, or a recording session. Mix different types of lighting from overhead lights to wall lamps. You can also add track lighting and floor lamps to enhance the experience. Experiment with different colored lights too!

5. Furniture arrangement. The way our furniture is placed depends on the purpose of your room. If it's for practice and jam sessions, see to it that there's enough space for everyone. You'll need more seats if you intend to host an audience in the room for a performance.

Don't add furniture that is too bulky since this eats up a lot of space. Add a mix of benches, chairs, stools, and ottomans. When arranging, place chairs in a way that the sunlight from the window will not directly shine on their face.  

Once your music room is ready, it is time to set up new musical instruments! Yes, you may now start fulfilling your dream to be a great musician. Since your music room is just in your home, you can practice frequently, which will no doubt hone your skills.

