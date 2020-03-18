RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Mar 2020 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

COVID-19: Diplo hurt as he distances himself from kids

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo is practicing social distancing from his children until he's cleared of coronavirus.

Although Diplo, whose real name Wesley Pentz, hasn't been diagnosed with COVID-19, the star told fans on Instagram he's following the advice of health officials and distancing himself from his close family, including sons Lazer Lee Louis, five, and Lockett, born in 2010, who he shares with ex-Kathryn Lockhart, to minimise the risk of them contracting it, reports aceshowboz.com.

Alongside a video of the brothers behind a window as they held their hands up to their dad's from the other side of the glass, he wrote: "My (sons) are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us."

"They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus," Diplo began the lengthy caption.

The star went on to say that the separation: "Hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath (sic), they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe."

"I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them. But for now I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me," he said.

Diplo urged his followers to "think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks" as the coronavirus continues to spread, following US President Donald Trump's declaration that the health crisis is a national emergency.

"We already have enough news from Italy, Iran, Korea and China about the best ways to slow this… We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindess (sic) is not cancelled. Stay strong for the ones who can't right now."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Diplo coronavirus Korea music
Related news
News | 18 Mar 2020

Live concerts at home by pop singers during the coronavirus shutdown

MUMBAI: Festivals, concerts, performances and song releases have been cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown. With the whole shut down, the artist has come with a marvellous idea for keeping their fans and audience entertain with a live concert in social medias and steaming platforms.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Rising talent Miki Rose returns with her own unique take on chill future R&B with new single 'Homies'

MUMBAI: Following on from her electro soul single Right Now and genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1, Miki Rose releases Homies.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Vanessa Hudgens makes TikTok debut

MUMBAI: Actress Vanessa Hudgens made her debut on the Chinese short video App TikTok as she shared a clip of herself recreating an iconic "High School Musical" scene.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Corona Pop: Songs on COVID-19 go viral!

MUMBAI: It is human nature to look for a bit of comic relief even in the most grim situations, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is no different. While the disease spreads, several celebrities as well as netizens have taken to social media to spread some joy with songs about COVID-19.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Gigi Hadid: Being away from city makes me feel like a kid

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid was recently interviewed by not one, but four of famous friends -- Serena Williams, Kendall Jenner,, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

News
MOD Devices announces partnership with Cycling ‘74 for cross-platform integration with new MOD Dwarf

Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more

News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akull talks about his new song 'Laal Chunariya'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Akull who had a massive success on his “Laal Bindi” brings to you “Laal Chunariya” with a performance of...read more

2
Akull on the journey of becoming the next big music sensation of the country

MUMBAI: After the mega-success of ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I Love You’, VYRL Originals brings to you a soulful rendition of Akull’s ‘Laal Chunariya’. The...read more

3
Rising talent Miki Rose returns with her own unique take on chill future R&B with new single 'Homies'

MUMBAI: Following on from her electro soul single Right Now and genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1, Miki Rose releases Homies. Backed by long-...read more

4
Felix Cartal's ‘Mine’ with Sophie Simmons, privately a daughter of a KISS frontman

MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "...read more

5
Live concerts at home by pop singers during the coronavirus shutdown

MUMBAI: Festivals, concerts, performances and song releases have been cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown. With the whole shut down, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group