COVID-19: Diplo hurt as he distances himself from kids

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo is practicing social distancing from his children until he's cleared of coronavirus.
Although Diplo, whose real name Wesley Pentz, hasn't been diagnosed with COVID-19, the star told fans on Instagram he's following the advice of health officials and distancing himself from his close family, including sons Lazer Lee Louis, five, and Lockett, born in 2010, who he shares with ex-Kathryn Lockhart, to minimise the risk of them contracting it, reports aceshowboz.com.
Alongside a video of the brothers behind a window as they held their hands up to their dad's from the other side of the glass, he wrote: "My (sons) are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us."
"They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus," Diplo began the lengthy caption.
The star went on to say that the separation: "Hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath (sic), they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe."
"I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them. But for now I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me," he said.
Diplo urged his followers to "think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks" as the coronavirus continues to spread, following US President Donald Trump's declaration that the health crisis is a national emergency.
"We already have enough news from Italy, Iran, Korea and China about the best ways to slow this… We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindess (sic) is not cancelled. Stay strong for the ones who can't right now."
(Source: IANS)
