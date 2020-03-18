RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Mar 2020 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh is seen to be trending on twitter, not because he released a new song or is coming up with a live concert or interview. The singer is fired up on twitter because of his fans and K-pop international singer Eric Nam’s fans. Eric who is known for his famous hit songs “Congratulations”, “Love Die Young” and “Cave Me In” and has numerous fans who loves K-pop music.

Various musicains all around India was suggested which included AR Rahman, Benny Dayal, Amit Trivedi, Mohit Chauhan and even Ayushmann Khurrana was seen.

In a recent tweet of 1.1 million followers by the international K-pop singer “aight i need some tips from #NamNation in #India - who are some of your favourite Indian singers and performers”. Since than almost one and a half thousand people have responded.

However Arijit Singh’s name was popped over many times and some even shared the links of his songs.

Have you recommended to Eric Nam yet? If not let us know in the comment section below.

Tags
Arijit Singh AR Rahman Benny Dayal Amit Trivedi Mohit Chauhan Ayushmann Khurrana
Related news
News | 12 Mar 2020

Mohit Chauhan talks about romantic song "Meethi Meethi Gallan"

MUMBAI: Mohit Chauhan who is known for his soulful songs has a new single debut “Meethi Meethi Gallan” which has reached more than two million views, under SpotlampE composed by Raaj Aashoo and Lyrics by Murali Agarwal.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sachin-Jigar, Amaal Mallik and Benny Dayal share their admiration for Vayu's Baatein Karo

The man behind the chartbuster 'Naagin' has left the musical world in awe with his latest song 'Baatein Karo', winning the hearts of not just the audience but also the industry biggies like Ayushmann Khurrana, music composer duo Sachin-Jihgar, singer Benny Dayal, composer Amaal Mallik, Aastha Gil

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Raja Kumari calls AR Rahman her 'musical father'

MUMBAI: Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari considers Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman her "musical father".

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Dipesh Varma gives a message to budding musicians through his workshop on "Journey to the Rhythm"

MUMBAI: Dipesh Varma, one of the rising percussionists had recently conducted a workshop called “Journey to the Rhythm” in Noida on 16th February organized by T-Series and Swarit Foundation and in Mumbai on 22nd February by Afield Production.  

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1 soon after the release for a row of four days.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

News
MOD Devices announces partnership with Cycling ‘74 for cross-platform integration with new MOD Dwarf

Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more

News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akull talks about his new song 'Laal Chunariya'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Akull who had a massive success on his “Laal Bindi” brings to you “Laal Chunariya” with a performance of...read more

2
How to Transform a Spare Room Into a Music Room

Are you a music lover? Or do you love to play musical instruments? Well, if you are both, then having your music room is no doubt one of your...read more

3
Rising talent Miki Rose returns with her own unique take on chill future R&B with new single 'Homies'

MUMBAI: Following on from her electro soul single Right Now and genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1, Miki Rose releases Homies. Backed by long-...read more

4
Here's what 'Race 3' singer Rimi Nique wishes on birthday

MUMBAI: Thai singer-songwriter Rimi Nique, who turned a year older on Monday, uploaded a meaningful birthday post on Instagram. Wishing for everyone'...read more

5
Arijit Singh trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh is seen to be trending on twitter, not because he released a new song or is coming up with a live concert or interview. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group