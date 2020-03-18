Arijit Singh trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh is seen to be trending on twitter, not because he released a new song or is coming up with a live concert or interview. The singer is fired up on twitter because of his fans and K-pop international singer Eric Nam’s fans. Eric who is known for his famous hit songs “Congratulations”, “Love Die Young” and “Cave Me In” and has numerous fans who loves K-pop music.
Various musicains all around India was suggested which included AR Rahman, Benny Dayal, Amit Trivedi, Mohit Chauhan and even Ayushmann Khurrana was seen.
In a recent tweet of 1.1 million followers by the international K-pop singer “aight i need some tips from #NamNation in #India - who are some of your favourite Indian singers and performers”. Since than almost one and a half thousand people have responded.
However Arijit Singh’s name was popped over many times and some even shared the links of his songs.
Have you recommended to Eric Nam yet? If not let us know in the comment section below.
