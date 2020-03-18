RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Mar 2020 16:42 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Akull talks about his new song 'Laal Chunariya'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Akull who had a massive success on his “Laal Bindi” brings to you “Laal Chunariya” with a performance of Punjabi dance featuring Chetna Pande in the music video under VYRL Originals.

This is the third time Akull has worked with VYRL Originals, with the great success of “Laal Bindi” and “I Love You” the singer comments on this, “This collaboration is a different one comparing to the others, soon after I completed my song recording, we were going to shoot for the music video and that’s when we decided to direct it ourselves. We conceive the whole idea and concept, they were very kind to make us do that and moreover we were in the same page of what we wanted. We discussed the idea, played the song and shoot the video, this time I’m directing the video myself”.

Watch here:

Speaking about his new song “Laal Chunariya” he exclaimed, “It’s a funny dance romantic song, very urban and cool type in terms of the vibe and it has a really interesting old charm to the melody and the idea was to keep the reference of the old-world vibe”.

The “I Love You” singer unveils about his new song video that it is all fun and colourful.

On working along with Chetna Pande for the music video he said, “She was great and she did a great job, brought more light to the music video”

Over multiple memories during the shoot of the music video the “Laal Chunariya” singer further said, “There’s this particular shot in the music video, we’re lying down in some kind like a pond and it was shoot on the month of January so it was freezing cold. As soon as we finished the shoot we rushed for the towels, that was something very challenging”

I love your song titled “I Love You” it has reached more than 34 million views, growing so much in the musical industry leaves a message to his listeners, “My listeners are very special, they have been with me since “Laal Bindi” and very supportive and loving. I would love to thank them and I hope they like this new song and they share it much more than the before”

Tags
Akull Tandon Chetna Pande I Love You Laal Chunariya Laal Bindi
Related news
News | 18 Mar 2020

Akull on the journey of becoming the next big music sensation of the country

MUMBAI: After the mega-success of ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I Love You’, VYRL Originals brings to you a soulful rendition of Akull’s ‘Laal Chunariya’. The multi-faceted artist has created a unique sound for himself which resonates with his identity.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2020

Chetna Pande and Akull to Feature in the upcoming melodious Punjabi rendition by VYRL Originals!

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, the ever charming diva who is a popular face in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry will be seen in a refreshing Punjabi track.

read more
News | 10 Sep 2019

Exclusive: Darshan Raval to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Darshan Raval is on a hit spree. After leaving audiences awestruck with his dance movies in his latest song, Dil Mera Blast, Darshan is gearing to perform at Gaana Lager n Barrel Festival.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

VYRL Originals: 'Laal Bindi' fame says 'I Love You' in new song

MUMBAI: After releasing their back-to-back emotional and heartfelt tracks, VYRL Originals has released a peppy romantic track with singer Akull. His previous track, Laal Bindi was a chartbuster amongst the youth which became a cult on social media and digital platforms.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2018

Singer Akull unveils song for party season

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akull has released a party track titled Daaru Peekay Nachna.Akull along with MellowD penned the song and fused Punjabi lyrics with an upbeat composition. He had also worked on the choreography and production details for the video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SoundStorming, the Social Music Platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more

News
MOD Devices announces partnership with Cycling ‘74 for cross-platform integration with new MOD Dwarf

Just weeks after launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to support production of its new read more

News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akull talks about his new song 'Laal Chunariya'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Akull who had a massive success on his “Laal Bindi” brings to you “Laal Chunariya” with a performance of...read more

2
Akull on the journey of becoming the next big music sensation of the country

MUMBAI: After the mega-success of ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I Love You’, VYRL Originals brings to you a soulful rendition of Akull’s ‘Laal Chunariya’. The...read more

3
Rising talent Miki Rose returns with her own unique take on chill future R&B with new single 'Homies'

MUMBAI: Following on from her electro soul single Right Now and genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1, Miki Rose releases Homies. Backed by long-...read more

4
Felix Cartal's ‘Mine’ with Sophie Simmons, privately a daughter of a KISS frontman

MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "...read more

5
Live concerts at home by pop singers during the coronavirus shutdown

MUMBAI: Festivals, concerts, performances and song releases have been cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown. With the whole shut down, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group