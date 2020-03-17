RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Mar 2020 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

PAST FIVE announce new album Detox out May 8, new music video & single "Kryptonite"

MUMBAI: Swedish five-piece alternative metal band Past Five will release their new EP entitled Detox. on May 8, 2020, via Eclipse Records. The four song release was produced by Christian Silver (Dragonforce, Arch Enemy, Kreator) at the infamous StudioMega in Varberg, Sweden.

Detox. was written by the band after nearly breaking up during a time of turmoil, self-destruction, and despair for some of the band members. The songs are deeply personal in their nature, addressing topics such as addiction, suicide, and toxic relationships. The result however is an EP which ultimately represents the band's sheer ability to move on stronger, and more focused (as a band) than ever before. With hard hitting grooves, dystopian lyrics, and heart-breaking melodies, Detox. is bound to leave few critics unmoved. See below for a full track list of the EP…

Watch here:

Past Five have also revealed their first music video from the EP, for the first single "Kryptonite". The video was directed by Astrid Larsson and confronts the subject of drug addiction while drawing metaphorical comparisons to destructive relationships.

"We had this idea of performing in a dreamlike, intoxicating atmosphere where you cannot see the start nor the end of the room" says bassist Alexander Orlov. "The storyline however centers upon a lonely man in his apartment who is deeply in love with a woman. While together they are intimate, and when she's gone he struggles to cope with her absence." Lead vocalist Jonathan Wallin adds "we wanted to convey the comfort of his drug use (the woman represents the drugs talking, laughing, and kissing), as well as the dark side to his destructive relationship (him screaming and flipping the table when she's no longer with him)."

Detox. track listing

01. Playing with Fire (When Your Friends Are Enemies)

02. Kryptonite

03. God Forbid

04. Close to the Exit

Past Five discography

Somewhere Between Serenity and Rage (EP) – 2016

Past Five lineup

Jonathan Wallin (Guitar/Lead Vocals), Jonathan Yderhag (Guitar/Backing Vocals), Simon Hellgren (Guitar/Backing Vocals), Alexander Orlov (Bass), Jerri Lassinniemi (Drums)

Tags
Kryptonite Detox Eclipse Records music
Related news
News | 17 Mar 2020

Bappi Lahiri urges trade fraternity to go easy

MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being home bound

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

Grammy and CMA Award Nominee, Dave Barnes, Announces Eclectic New Album, Dreaming in Electric Blue

MUMBAI: No stranger to the Nashville music scene, Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, is set to release his upcoming tenth album, Dreaming in Electric Blue, on April 3rd. The full album release comes on the heels of record’s title track earlier this year.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

OFFAIAH releases dancefloor primed single 'Private Show' on Defected Records

MUMBAI: Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with ‘Private Show’, his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits ‘Soldier’, ‘Work It Out’ and ‘Push Pull’ ignited dancefloors across the globe.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2020

Komorebi unveils new sound with new track, 'Rebirth'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer and producer Komorebi released a new single – her first since her debut album Soliloquy in 2017 – ‘Rebirth’ on March 13.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar avoids throwing grand b'day party due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar has turned a year older on Sunday, and she intends to keep her birthday a low-key affair due to coronavirus (COVID-19)...read more

2
OFFAIAH releases dancefloor primed single 'Private Show' on Defected Records

MUMBAI: Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with ‘Private Show’, his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits ‘...read more

3
Grammy and CMA Award Nominee, Dave Barnes, Announces Eclectic New Album, Dreaming in Electric Blue

MUMBAI: No stranger to the Nashville music scene, Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, is set to release his upcoming tenth...read more

4
Felix Cartal's ‘Mine’ with Sophie Simmons, privately a daughter of a KISS frontman

MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "...read more

5
Billie Eilish on COVID-19: Don't panic, don't be stupid

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has scrapped all remaining dates of her current tour while urging fans not to be "stupid" amid the coronavirus pandemic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group