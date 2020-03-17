OFFAIAH releases dancefloor primed single 'Private Show' on Defected Records

MUMBAI: Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with ‘Private Show’, his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits ‘Soldier’, ‘Work It Out’ and ‘Push Pull’ ignited dancefloors across the globe. Kicking off with his Re-Edit, where a deep wandering bassline, swelling pads and tension building drops provide a groove-led backdrop to the seductive vocal. Up next, NYC’s Moon Rocket steps up to remix, taking a stripped-back approach with industrial synth stabs and ambient breaks, married with a deepened vocal. Finally, OFFAIAH’s original version rounds off the release, where we see the producer flexing his musical muscles by exploring new sounds and tech-leaning influences, producing a cut undoubtedly destined for main room raving.
Listen here:
Doing what he does best, ‘Private Show’ really shows how OFFAIAH has been honing his production abilities, as he provides a range of stellar mixes that cater for a range of dancefloor dispositions.
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more
What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: No stranger to the Nashville music scene, Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, is set to release his upcoming tenth...read more
MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has scrapped all remaining dates of her current tour while urging fans not to be "stupid" amid the coronavirus pandemic...read more
MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being home boundMusic Composer Bappi...read more
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are fondly called as "Sidnaaz" by fans, will feature together in a music...read more