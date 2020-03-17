RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Mar 2020 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy and CMA Award Nominee, Dave Barnes, Announces Eclectic New Album, Dreaming in Electric Blue

MUMBAI: No stranger to the Nashville music scene, Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, is set to release his upcoming tenth album, Dreaming in Electric Blue, on April 3rd. The full album release comes on the heels of record’s title track earlier this year.

“This album is my first album that I’ve produced and written everything by myself, which I’m really excited about!” says Barnes. “I also think it’s a great snapshot of the variety of the kinds of music I like to make - a little of bit of a lot of things.”

PRE-SAVE: “Dreaming in Electric Blue” (album)

Track Listing:

1. Be Without You

2. Dreaming In Electric Blue

3. Sorry’s So Hard To Say

4. Love Somebody

5. Hard Feelings

6. Take Me Back To Nashville

7. You’ve Always Been Good To Me

“Dave Barnes is a performer that …the industry has a soft spot for. And, he’s earned every bit of that praise. With cuts from Blake Shelton, Billy Currington, Tim McGraw, and Kelly Clarkson to his credit, he’s definitely one of the most-respected singer-songwriters of this era.”

– Sounds Like Nashville

This Spring, Barnes will also be kicking off a string of intimate performance dates:

April 23, 2020 The Heights Theater Houston, TX

April 24, 2020 The 04 Center Austin, TX

April 25, 2020 Common Grounds Waco, TX

April 26, 2020 Kessler Theater Dallas, TX

May 21, 2020 City Winery Boston, MA

May 22, 2020 City Winery New York, NY

May 23, 2020 City Winery Philadelphia, PA

May 24, 2020 Birchmere Music Hall Alexandria, VA

Tags
GRAMMY CMA Awards New York music
Related news
News | 17 Mar 2020

Bappi Lahiri urges trade fraternity to go easy

MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being home bound

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

PAST FIVE announce new album Detox out May 8, new music video & single "Kryptonite"

MUMBAI: Swedish five-piece alternative metal band Past Five will release their new EP entitled Detox. on May 8, 2020, via Eclipse Records. The four song release was produced by Christian Silver (Dragonforce, Arch Enemy, Kreator) at the infamous StudioMega in Varberg, Sweden.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

OFFAIAH releases dancefloor primed single 'Private Show' on Defected Records

MUMBAI: Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with ‘Private Show’, his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits ‘Soldier’, ‘Work It Out’ and ‘Push Pull’ ignited dancefloors across the globe.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2020

'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2020

Komorebi unveils new sound with new track, 'Rebirth'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer and producer Komorebi released a new single – her first since her debut album Soliloquy in 2017 – ‘Rebirth’ on March 13.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, viread more

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

top# 5 articles

1
Felix Cartal's ‘Mine’ with Sophie Simmons, privately a daughter of a KISS frontman

MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "...read more

2
Billie Eilish on COVID-19: Don't panic, don't be stupid

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has scrapped all remaining dates of her current tour while urging fans not to be "stupid" amid the coronavirus pandemic...read more

3
Bappi Lahiri urges trade fraternity to go easy

MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being home boundMusic Composer Bappi...read more

4
Sidharth, Shehnaz to feature in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga'

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are fondly called as "Sidnaaz" by fans, will feature together in a music...read more

5
Anurag Saikia reunites with director Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad'

MUMBAI: Composer Anurag Saikia who is popularly known for his initiative of syncing Borgeets and music director from Assam has come up with new songs...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group