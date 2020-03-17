Felix Cartal's ‘Mine’ with Sophie Simmons, privately a daughter of a KISS frontman

MUMBAI: A new single from Felix Cartal, which is a follow-up to his successful releases from 2019, such as "Right Now," "Over It," ft. Veronica and "Love Me" with Lights (the latter amassed over 17M streams on Spotify alone and is certified Gold in Canada). For the new emotive song Felix teamed up Sophie Simmons, who previously worked with the likes of Sam Feldt, Yellow Claw, and released on Casablanca, Ultra, Warner.

"In 'Mine' each verse is about a different kind of love. In Verse 1 we have being sixteen and your childhood, Verse 2 a post-college adult and, The Bridge is a more mature adult looking back. We wanted it to be folk-ish in melody and in production to emphasize the focus on it being a narrative, really story-driven. Finally, the drop melody is Sophie singing a clean sweet, melody, and it being distorted kind of like what happens when one looks back on memories. We often remember them differently as time passes." - Felix Cartal.

- Felix Cartal has been included in Billboard's "13 Dance Artists Who Dominated 2017" feature and his "Get What You Give" made it to Billboard's "50 Best Dance/Electronic Songs of 2017: Critics' Picks"

- Felix Cartal got nominated for Canadian prestigious The Juno Awards in 2 categories (Dance Recording of the Year for "Get What You Give" and Producer of the Year for "Get What You Give" and "Drifting Away")

- He officially remixed the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Galantis, ZEDD, Dillon Francis, ALMA among others and has upcoming remixes for San Holo, Wafia, Illenium

- Felix’s release "Killing Time" with R3hab has reached 4M streams in less than 5 weeks from release (currently at over 11M streams on Spotify alone)

- Felix's past singles have been released on Physical PResents and Universal Music Group (Capitol, Polydor)

- She previously collaborated with Yellow Claw, DOLF, The Galaxy, Cesqeaux.

- In early 2018, Sophie released two solo singles, "Black Mirror" and "Burn Me Down". "Black Mirror" debuted on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart at #43.

- She is a dual American and Canadian citizen.