Bappi Lahiri urges trade fraternity to go easy

MUMBAI: The pandemic has taken the country by storm and industry in large numbers is coming forward to support being home bound

Music Composer Bappi Lahiri says "Its a tough time. Its important to act responsibly in this situation & take all the necessary precautions for our well being. Let's not forget that we are all together in this. Protect yourself & people around you, listen to your doctor & co operate with the government. Please stay indoors, avoid public gatherings. Use masks & sanitizers, be safe.

I urge film fraternity to stay home and take this period to reinvent and slow down in this fast paced world .