Sidharth, Shehnaz to feature in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga'

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are fondly called as "Sidnaaz" by fans, will feature together in a music video.
The song, titled "Bhula Dunga", is sung by Darshan Raval.
Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."
Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.
Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn't want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."
Also, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen romancing each other in the rain.
(Source: IANS)
