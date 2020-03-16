Komorebi unveils new sound with new track, 'Rebirth'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer and producer Komorebi released a new single – her first since her debut album Soliloquy in 2017 – ‘Rebirth’ on March 13.

With ‘Rebirth’, Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah sheds her dreamy electronica skin to metamorphose into a sonically heftier, experimental avatar. Indian instruments and harmonies form the structure within which Komorebi’s lilting vocals find their grip.

A coming-of-age song, ‘Rebirth’ finds Komorebi singing words echoing feminine strength and resilience, and like most of her works, is inspired by her own experiences.

“ ‘Rebirth’ is sort of a clapback song, meant to be positive and inspiring to anyone who feels a need to express themselves, have their voices heard,” Tarana explains.

“I’ve felt under-appreciated many times in my life and being a young girl always longed for a strong, reassuring woman to show me how to navigate through the big bad world. The lack of that person in my life forced me to teach myself how to win. In a sense, this is future me comforting younger me, saying everything will be alright – and more. I wanted to share that emotion with other girls (or anyone who has felt isolated, alone, marginalised),” she adds.

‘Rebirth’ was released as a video that has been directed by Delhi-based animation studio, Improper. The video features an animated female warrior who often breaks the fourth wall. The character called Kiane is inspired by Tarana’s penchant for gaming.

You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p22enovbR3k

‘Rebirth’ has been released on Austin-based record label Chicken Ranch Records, who had also planned a showcase at SXSW – an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences – this March. Komorebi – who was scheduled to play the Chicken Ranch Records x Ziro Festival of Music showcase at SXSW 2020 on March 17 as well – was also scheduled to play the label’s showcase party in Austin on March 18, and two shows in New York, on March 19 and 20. The tour had to be called off due to COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic.

While working on her sophomore album that she is looking to release later this summer, Komorebi has kept herself busy with scoring projects for OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, composing genre-defying music from contemporary to modern scores, for shows like Made in Heaven (Tarana composed the opening theme), and also for season 2 slated for a 2021 release.

Tarana is also working with Delhi-based producer and frequent collaborator, Gaurav Raina (Midival Punditz) as co-composer for soon-to-be released Fallen – directed by Reema Kagti and others, and Bombay Begums – created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava for Netflix.

2020 will also see the Delhi-based musician – who was nominated for her video for ‘Little One’ at the MTV European Music Awards 2019 – release more music after ‘Rebirth’.

“This is the first in line of many releases in 2020. I took three years to evolve as an artist, and I believe the growth in my personal and professional life is resonant in the new music. Its feels great to be releasing songs I've worked on in the studio for so long,” she says.