News |  16 Mar 2020 14:33 |  By RnMTeam

Hip-Hop legend Eric B.'s daughter critical after car crash

MUMBAI: Hip-Hop legend Eric B.'s daughter Erica Barrier is seriously injured after being involved in a horrific car crash.

The 28-year-old daughter of the one-half of the legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim is currently being treated in a Hartford hospital after her car was hit by an oncoming truck in Connecticut on March 15, reports aceshowbiz.com.

News of Erica's car accident first broke on social media through the Instagram feed "The Real Sister2Sister 2.0" which posted: "Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of music legend Eric Barrier (Eric B) is in extreme critical condition this morning after a horrific car crash in Connecticut."

According to the post, Eric's longtime publicist confirmed that Erica "is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries."

The post added: "The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers."

Connecticut state police confirmed to Page Six that the accident happened just before 1 A.M. on Sunday morning. Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut when it "stopped in the centre lane" and an oncoming truck "was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of (Erica's car)."

The truck driver was not injured, according to the police report. Police are currently investigating the accident.

Eric B., along with Rakim, made up an acclaimed duo during the golden age of hip-hop.

Their album "Paid in Full" was named the greatest hip hop album of all time by MTV in 2006 and their other record "Follow the Leader" is also considered as one of the greatest hip-hop records of all time.

(Source: IANS)

