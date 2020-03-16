Anurag Saikia reunites with director Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad'

MUMBAI: Composer Anurag Saikia who is popularly known for his initiative of syncing Borgeets and music director from Assam has come up with new songs for the movie “Thappad”, a movie that's based on the issue of domestic violence which was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Working along with one of the most successful film director Anubhav Sinha, he shared his experience “This is my third film with Anubhav Sinha, “Mulk”(2018) was the first film than “Article 15”(2019) and now “Thappad”(2020) the best part of working with him is that he is skilled in directing music too, and he knows what he wants”.

Talking about his recent songs in the Bollywood film “Thappad” he reveals, “Thappad is a reality-based movie which is unlike any other so composing songs for “Thappad” was a very big task. All three songs are different from each other “Ek Tukda Dhoop” which is a pop song, “Hayo Rabba” a folk-based song and “Dancing In The Sun” jazz song”.

Borgeets are almost 600-hundred-year old songs that’s being existing in the entire North East of India which was composed by Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhabdeva. Though it’s been over hundreds of years old it is still prevailing all over Assam, it is purely classical songs from Northeast India.

Commenting on his biggest project “For the last two to three years working in the Bollywood industry everything has been wonderful but this Borgeet project is really special because I’ve been working for the past 6 to 7 years and it’s still going on. When we go back to your roots and traditions and research there is so much things to explore, learn and give back to the coming generation. There are hardly books about the olden traditions and cultures of the Northeastern and Assam is a huge place”.

“What we did was we went to Macedonia and recorded in a huge platform with great musicians all over the globe” he adds

During an exclusive interview, Saikia shared about his motive behind this project, “Our purpose should be to bring these cultures to the world because half of the world hasn't heard about North East too. So that’s the main reason why I wanted to bring up this project and bring varieties of cultures and traditions together. Its our humble effort and it’s a very special project to me”.

Further the talented music director signed off with a message to the audience, “The best part about working in this industry is that people are appreciating my efforts and the music that I wanna make. Read good books and good original songs. There are so many ill effects in this world but there’s also the good part, spread love through music, art”.

This year is going to be a bright year for Anurag, he is coming up with more big projects in web series and films.