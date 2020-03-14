Westway LAB Portugal Postponed to October

MUMBAI: Due to the present contingencies we are facing, Westway LAB felt the need to assess the announced dates for April and decided to postpone to October 14 to 17.

It is clear for us the importance of the role that Westway LAB has played over the years on the qualification, professionalization and internationalization of the Portuguese music sector and, for this reason, we will not give up on holding its 7th edition in 2020.

All the efforts to maintain the lineup for both the festival artists and conference speakers are being made. We are glad to inform you that probabilities are optimistic so far and we believe that Westway LAB 2020 will have the shape we initially imagined.

The tickets purchased until now will be valid in October. All the information about requests for refunds and exchanges must be made exclusively by phone and by email bilheteira@aoficina.pt. All our ticket desks are closed until April 5.

Festival

The Legendary Tigerman, Mão Morta Redux, Tó Trips | Surdina (Rodrigo Areias), Hickeys (ES), We Bless This Mess (PT/UK), AKA Neomi (SI), Evols (PT), Julian Zyklus (IT), Carnival Youth (LV)

Palco Antena 3: Scúru Fitchádu, Zé Menos, Marinho

Palco Why Portugal: SEIVA, IAN, The Lemon Lovers

City Showcases: Samuel Martins Coelho (PT), Aníbal Zola (PT), Jack Found (UK), André Júlio Turquesa (PT), Misia Furtak (PL), Lily Arbor (SE), Check Masses (UK), Yosune fka Yoyo Borobia (PT)

Creation

Artist in Residency Showcases: Samuel Martins Coelho (PT), Joana Negrão + @Rui R. (PT), Susie Filipe (PT), Tiago Sampaio (PT), Jack Found (UK), Carnival Youth (LV), AKA Neomi (SI), Misia Furtak (PL)