UK producer, Redfield drops his remix of Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Rising UK talent, Redfield puts his signature spin on Camden Cox’s single ‘Healing’. The second remix to land on the label after Spada, Redfield takes it to a deeper, raw level with bubbling synths and a building crescendo which gets the pulses racing.

Redfield released his debut single, ‘Don’t Worry’ in June 2019 on Axtone; in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia legend, Axwell. After then catching the attention of Diplo, Redfield went on to release his ‘Pictures’ EP on Diplo’s house imprint, Higher Ground.

Listen here:

Having already been announced for Tomorrowland and a string of other festivals lined up for the summer, 2020 is set to be a mammoth year for the burgeoning producer.

Camden’s new single ‘Healing’ follows on from one of her busiest years to date. Her haunting vocals and distinctive writing sit on top of a deep house production that draws you in and demands your attention.

Rising dance starlet Camden Cox, has become a must-know name in the UK dance scene with over 35 million Spotify streams to her name, as well as writing alongside, and for a range of talent including; Joel Corry, Dimension, Leftwing : Kody, Wilkinson, Jauz, Naughty Boy, Example, Kideko, Karen Harding, Headhunterz, James Hype, Rui Da Silva, and recently Tchami at the world famous Abbey Road Studios to name a few. Whilst being an in-demand writer for others, it is Camden’s self-penned solo material that has also started to make a big impact.

“Healing” is the follow up to last year’s solo single “Somebody Else” on Perfect Havoc which received widespread support from New Music Friday, Dance Brandneu, New Dance Revolution, as well as being playlisted on Kiss Dance and supported by DJ’s Sam Feldt and Mistajam. “Healing” has also seen strong radio support; becoming a Self Certified Selection track on Saturday Dance Anthems with MistaJam on BBC Radio 1, playlisted on Kiss Dance and supported by Ben Malone, Charlie Tee, Charlie Powell, Majestic and TCTS to name a few!

With no signs of slowing down, 2020 has so far already seen the prolific artist collaborate with Leftwing : Kody on ‘Without You’ and ‘Mind Control’ with Joe Stone.

Camden’s music brings along a dancefloor euphoria, reminiscent of 90s dance classics such as Coco’s ‘I Need a Miracle’ and Robin S ‘Show Me Love’. And now, with Redfield on remix duties, ‘Healing’ has another powerful anthem ready to take the club world by storm.