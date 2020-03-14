RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Mar 2020 12:20 |  By RnMTeam

The UK’s Best-Selling Country Act of All Time, THE SHIRES, Release Brand-New Album – GOOD YEARS

MUMBAI: The Shires, the UK’s best-selling country act of all time – comprised of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle – release their new album, Good Years, in the U.S. TODAY, March 13, 2020 via BBR Music Group. As the follow-up to Accidentally on Purpose and GOLD-certified albums Brave and My Universe, Good Years was recorded in Nashville and includes 12 new tracks, 10 of which are co-written by the duo. Produced by Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, LOCASH), Good Years, also features some of Nashville’s top songwriters, including Cam, Bob DiPiero and Canaan Smith.

Fans can stream the full project including acoustic heart-tugging “New Year,” electric tempo-driven “Lightning Strikes,” inspiring rhythmic “Independence Day,” and vocal masterpiece “About Last Night,” which Billboard says “highlights the duo’s distinct brand of country music with soaring harmonies, ear-grabbing production and a relatable lyric,” at https://TheShires.lnk.to/GoodYearsPR.

The Shires were the first-ever British act to win a coveted CMA Award when they accepted the Jeff Walker Global Artist Award celebrating outstanding achievements by a country act outside of the U.S. in 2017. Ben also received the 2020 CMA International Broadcaster Award, hosting on BBC Radio 2 (14.4 M weekly audience) while filling in for veteran broadcaster, Bob Harris. They are also the first UK country act to perform in the historic circle at the Grand Ole Opry. The Shires have opened for Little Big Town, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain, and most recently joined Carrie Underwood’s 2019 Cry Pretty 360 Tour in their native country. The duo will embark on their UK headlining tour in May, with Eric Paslay joining as special guest, including shows at such legendary venues as London Palladium, Bristol Academy and more.

The Shires - Good Years

1. “Lightning Strikes” (Josh Williams, Camaron Ochs, Evan Bogart)

2. “On The Day I Die” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Fiona Bevan)

3. “Good Years” (Dan Couch, Ben Earle, Crissie Rhodes, Canaan Smith)

4. “No Secrets” (Ben Earle, Danny Shah, Sky Adams)

5. “About Last Night” (Katya Edwards, Rachel Furner)

6. “New Year” (Ben Earle, Kaity Rae)

7. “Only Always” (Ben Earle, Kaity Rae)

8. “Independence Day” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Fiona Bevan)

9. “Thank You Whiskey” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Kipp Williams)

10. “People Like Us” (Ben Earle, Bob DiPiero, Jeff Garrison)

11. “Better Place” (Ben Earle, Kara Dioguardi, Jeff Cohen, Crissie Rhodes)

12. “Crazy Days” (Ben Earle)

Tags
Nashville
Related news
News | 06 Mar 2020

Taylor Swift donates $1mn for tornado affected

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has donated a whopping $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Clint Black sells out upcoming performance at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

MUMBAI: One of Country music’s most celebrated artists, Clint Black has sold out his upcoming show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, on Sunday,17 May. Known as the "Mother Church of Country Music," Black’s last appearance at the famed venue was back in 1999.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Sam Hunt arrested for DUI

MUMBAI: Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of an open container. He was arrested early Thursday morning, reports variety.com.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2019

Elton John is 'extremely unwell', postpones concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John announced "with the heaviest heart", he would have to cancel a show in the US city of Indianapolis due to being "extremely unwell".John made the announcement on Saturday and the concert was supposed to take place on the same night.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2019

Miley Cyrus confesses to sharing first kiss with girl

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, says her first kiss was with a girl. Cyrus opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat, saying she locked lips wi

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Solardo and Eli Brown reunite for new single 'My Life'

MUMBAI: Solardo and Eli Brown have again joined forces for dancefloor-rocking new single ‘My Life’, out 13th March on Ultra. A progressive house...read more

2
Singer Abuzar Akhtar in His Jumma Prayer, Pleads For Nirbhaya And Her Family's Justice

MUMBAI: On this sacred day of Jumma, Abuzar Akhtar offered his prayers to the almighty. In his prayers, he recalled the horrific events that Nirbhaya...read more

3
Mild Minds delivers majestic debut album 'MOOD'

MUMBAI: Mild Minds has unveiled his debut album MOOD, out now via Foreign Family Collective / Counter Records. A nine-track release, MOOD is...read more

4
Charlotte de Witte will perform during a special 'Lockdown Session'

MUMBAI: Corona has the world in its grip. COVID-19 affects our day-to-day activity and it now also reached the entertainment business. Clubs have to...read more

5
Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise, which took over her life. In an interview with The Sun, the singer, 33, opened up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group