T- Series presents Launch of Ramji Gulati's new single song "LUCK DI KASAM" featuring- Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur

It seems like Ramji Gulati is looking out for more trending stuff to connect to the youth.

"Luck Di Kasam" is an out-and-out party number that packs in oodles of glamour quotient. It opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into hip-hop mode with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very Punjabi-like which enhances the party mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its Punjabi feel.

The song which is crooned by Ramji Gulati and rap by Mack the rapper is all about dance and the impeccable chemistry between the leading stars- Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur

While the lyrics of the track are given by Vikram Nagi, he has once again managed to weave his magic with 'Luck Di Kasam'.

Ramji Gulati said "It's an out and out groovy track which is surely going to be a part of every club's party playlist. It's a carefree sound. Just "letting all go" kind of vibe. I've given my best shot & made it sound as fresh & youthful" further adding "The fun we had filming this song, the energy is translated in the song which has added to the merriment on screen"